Consular services to be offered at OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai will take part in the third phase of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan on Jan. 10 and 11, 2026, offering a range of consular services to Filipinos in the emirate.

During the two-day activity to be held at Conrad Hotel, Dubai, the Philippine Consulate General will provide passport renewal, notarial services, civil registration, report of marriage, issuance of Legal Capacity to Contract Marriage (LCCM), and overseas voting registration.

Pre-registration is required to avail of the services and ensure a smooth and orderly process at bit.ly/Consular-SerbisyoCaravan-2026.

Services handled by the MWO are covered by a separate registration link, available at tinyurl.com/SerbisyoCaravan3.

The caravan is spearheaded by the Office of the President and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Dubai, as part of the government’s efforts to bring essential services closer to Filipinos working overseas.

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

