20,000 trees to be planted across Dubai to mark Sheikh Mohammed’s 20 years of leadership

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (@HHShkMohd/X)

Dubai is marking 20 years since His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, assumed leadership, with a major initiative to plant 20,000 trees across the city.

The project aims to expand green spaces in parks, residential areas, and schools while promoting sustainability, the Dubai Media Office reported.

It is being implemented by Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), with schools, universities, private companies, and community members participating in the tree-planting activities.

KHDA will coordinate with participating institutions to register the types and number of trees to be planted, while Dubai Municipality will deliver the saplings, the Dubai Media Office added.

Designated planting sites include Al Barsha South, Al Barsha Pond Park, Nakheel Park, the Quranic Garden in Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar Second, Blossoms Park at Nad Al Sheba, Al Safa Park in Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Quoz Pond Park, and Al Warqa’a 3.

The project also supports Dubai’s Green Project, which aims to expand landscaped areas, increase access to greenery, and promote a healthier environment, in line with the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040.

