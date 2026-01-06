Philippine Airlines recognized as Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline for 2025

Philippine Airlines (PAL) was named the most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025 after posting an on-time arrival rate of 83.12%.

On-time arrival performance was measured by flights that reached their destinations within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time, based on data from Cirium, a global aviation analytics firm that independently monitors flight arrivals, delays, and cancellations worldwide.

Philippine Airlines said the recognition comes at a time when airlines in the Asia-Pacific region continue to face “capacity pressures and complex operational challenges.”

“This achievement reflects the discipline, professionalism, and teamwork of our entire organization, particularly our frontline teams who operate our flights safely and reliably every day,” Lucio C. Tan III, president and chief operating officer of PAL Holdings Inc., said. “It also reflects what can be achieved through strong collaboration with our private sector partners, including MacroAsia Corporation, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., and LIPAD Corp, as well as the continued support of our government partners.”