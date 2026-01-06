Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTravel

Philippine Airlines recognized as Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline for 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 mins ago

Stock photo

Philippine Airlines (PAL) was named the most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region for 2025 after posting an on-time arrival rate of 83.12%.

On-time arrival performance was measured by flights that reached their destinations within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time, based on data from Cirium, a global aviation analytics firm that independently monitors flight arrivals, delays, and cancellations worldwide.

Philippine Airlines said the recognition comes at a time when airlines in the Asia-Pacific region continue to face “capacity pressures and complex operational challenges.”

“This achievement reflects the discipline, professionalism, and teamwork of our entire organization, particularly our frontline teams who operate our flights safely and reliably every day,” Lucio C. Tan III, president and chief operating officer of PAL Holdings Inc., said. “It also reflects what can be achieved through strong collaboration with our private sector partners, including MacroAsia Corporation, Lufthansa Technik Philippines, New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation, Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., and LIPAD Corp, as well as the continued support of our government partners.”

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin38 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2026 01 05 at 17.45.35

New year, new way to send money to the Philippines, making it lighter and more rewarding

2 mins ago
DFA logo 2 1

Philippines welcomes Australia’s findings on Bondi Beach shooters

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 64

AI-Powered projects launched in Abu Dhabi Rehabilitation centers

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 60

UAE, Türkiye discuss bilateral ties and Gaza humanitarian crisis

3 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button