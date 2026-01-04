Filipino expat wins AED 30 million grand prize, while Indian expat drives home a BMW 430i in Big Ticket’s Live Draw

During the Series 282 Big Ticket live draw, Anna Lee Gayongan, was announced as the lucky winner, taking home the AED 30 million grand prize, while Elango Pandi drove away in a brand-new premium BMW 430i.

Anna Lee Gayongan – AED 30 Million Winner

The winning ticket, ticket number, 074090, was purchased by Anna Lee Gayongan, a senior account executive from the Philippines who has been living in Dubai for the past 15 years with her family.

She has been purchasing Big Ticket entries for several years and bought the winning ticket independently. Reacting to the news, she said she was overwhelmed with happiness upon receiving the winning call. She added that it was the best possible way to start the new year.

Elango Pandi – BMW 430i Winner

A 57-year-old specialist quality engineer originally from Chennai, who has been living in Abu Dhabi with his family since 2006, first discovered Big Ticket during his travels. He began purchasing tickets in 2007, initially making regular trips to Abu Dhabi International Airport to buy them in person, before switching to online purchases over the past two years.

“When I received the winning call, it was the happiest news I’ve ever heard in my life. After purchasing for so many years, finally receiving the call felt surreal. Winning at the very beginning of the year makes it even more special,” he shared.

While still deciding what to do with his prize, he says he is weighing his options carefully. “I’m a bit undecided about the car. While I would love to keep it, I’m also considering the option of cashing it in. One thing I’m certain about is that I’ll continue purchasing tickets, and I encourage others to keep trying as well. If I could win after so many years, then everyone’s time will come too.”



January promotions

If you didn’t get your chance in 2025, consider this your sign as Big Ticket is kicking off 2026 in a big way, turning the promise of a new year into real winning moments with 27 prizes up for grabs, including 6 guaranteed millionaires, in one of its most exciting January promotions yet.

As ambitions reset and goals grow bolder across the UAE, January presents the perfect moment to take a chance, and Big Ticket is making sure the year starts with momentum, possibility, and unforgettable wins.

At the heart of the January draw is a massive AED 20 million grand prize, giving one lucky winner the opportunity to begin the year as an instant multimillionaire. Adding to the excitement, five consolation prizes of AED 1 million each will also be awarded, making January a month where dreams don’t just feel possible, they’re guaranteed to happen.

The excitement builds week after week with four weekly E-Draws, each awarding AED 50,000 to 4 lucky winners each week. With winners announced throughout the month, customers can watch the E-Draws live at 11 AM on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and website, as new winners are revealed in real time.

Adding to the thrill is The Big Win Contest, designed for customers ready to double down on their New Year ambitions. Those who purchase two or more Big Ticket in a single transaction between 1 and 24 January could earn a spot at the live draw on 3 February, where guaranteed cash prizes between AED 50,000 and AED 150,000 await. The names of the four selected participants will be announced on 1 February, bringing anticipation to a peak ahead of the live event.

January’s excitement continues beyond cash prizes with Big Ticket’s Dream Car Series. Customers will have the chance to drive away in a BMW X5, with the draw scheduled for 3 February 2026, alongside a second luxury vehicle, the Range Rover Velar, adding even more excitement to the lineup.

With 27 chances to win, multiple draws throughout the month, and six guaranteed millionaires waiting to be crowned, January with Big Ticket is about more than luck, it’s about starting the year believing that something extraordinary can happen.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow Big Ticket’s social media platforms.

Weekly E- Draw schedule – January:

• Week 1 : Purchase from 1 – 7 January | E- draw on 8 January ( Thursday )

• Week 2 : Purchase from 8 – 14 January | E- draw on 15 January ( Thursday )

• Week 3 : Purchase from 15 – 21 January | E- draw on 22 January ( Thursday )