Latest NewsNews

Filipino expat in Dubai clinches Dh30 million Big Ticket jackpot as lone winner

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

A Filipino expatriate living in Dubai has kicked off 2026 on a life-changing note after winning the Dh30 million Big Ticket Grand Prize, emerging as the sole winner in draw series 282 held in Abu Dhabi.

The winner, Anna Lee Gayongan, has been a Dubai resident for 15 years and works as a senior account executive. She bought the winning ticket—number 074090—on December 21, marking the first jackpot draw of the year. Gayongan has been joining Big Ticket promotions consistently for several years, purchasing the ticket independently.

During the live draw, hosts initially struggled to reach her, with two unanswered calls prompting a playful on-air appeal for her to answer. The moment drew laughter from the hosts before they finally connected with her later in the program.

Upon learning of her win, Gayongan said she was overwhelmed with joy, describing the surprise call as the best possible way to start the new year. The Dh30 million prize marks a major milestone for the long-time participant who had patiently tried her luck over the years.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Court throws out Dh120,000 lawsuit over disputed termination letter

17 seconds ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court orders repayment after fake online trading investment exposed

22 mins ago
581717610 1289052679933981 6263850622114145518 n

Third OFW Serbisyo Caravan set in Dubai this January

33 mins ago
581159792 1289052646600651 1616370529815219917 n

LTO to offer driver’s license services during OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

41 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button