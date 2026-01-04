Filipino expat in Dubai clinches Dh30 million Big Ticket jackpot as lone winner

A Filipino expatriate living in Dubai has kicked off 2026 on a life-changing note after winning the Dh30 million Big Ticket Grand Prize, emerging as the sole winner in draw series 282 held in Abu Dhabi.

The winner, Anna Lee Gayongan, has been a Dubai resident for 15 years and works as a senior account executive. She bought the winning ticket—number 074090—on December 21, marking the first jackpot draw of the year. Gayongan has been joining Big Ticket promotions consistently for several years, purchasing the ticket independently.

During the live draw, hosts initially struggled to reach her, with two unanswered calls prompting a playful on-air appeal for her to answer. The moment drew laughter from the hosts before they finally connected with her later in the program.

Upon learning of her win, Gayongan said she was overwhelmed with joy, describing the surprise call as the best possible way to start the new year. The Dh30 million prize marks a major milestone for the long-time participant who had patiently tried her luck over the years.