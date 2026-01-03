Miss Universe Organization denies sale talks, reaffirms current ownership

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has reiterated that it remains under its current ownership and leadership, following claims by former Ilocos Sur governor and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson that he was considering buying the pageant.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram and other social media platforms, MUO addressed what it described as “false and misleading statements” that allegedly suggest the organization is open to acquisition or purchase.

MUO said it continues to operate under its existing ownership and management and is “actively reviewing” the situation with legal counsel to address what it called “false, misleading, or unauthorized actions or statements.”

The organization also urged the public, partners, and members of the media to rely only on information released through its official social media accounts and its website, www.missuniverse.com.

The statement followed remarks by Singson, who said that he was scheduled to meet with MUO representatives this month to discuss and negotiate the possible purchase of the organization.

Singson’s interest reportedly came after this year’s Miss Universe pageant, which drew controversy following the victory of Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch amid allegations of fraud and favoritism.

Separate issues have also surrounded MUO president Raul Rocha, who is facing legal issues in Mexico, including an arrest warrant, according to reports.