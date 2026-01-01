PH ambassador to the UAE calls on Filipinos to carry strength and excellence into New Year

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver extended his heartfelt greetings to Filipinos across the Emirates, acknowledging their resilience and contributions over the past year.

In his message, Ambassador Ver lauded the strength and perseverance of Filipinos in the UAE, highlighting their “indomitable Filipino spirit” across diverse professions and communities, and encouraged them to carry it forward into 2026.

“In this New Year, I call on all Filipinos, whatever profession or calling, and, in their respective families or communities to continue our brand of excellence, compassion, and integrity that have endeared us to the UAE society and economy,” Ambassador Ver said.

“For our part, we at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai, together with our Migrant Workers Offices, OWWA, PTIC Dubai and the Defense and Armed Forces Attache and other partner agencies, the entire Philippine Country Team in the UAE remain steadfast in our mission to provide responsive and accessible services to our kababayan,” he added.

The ambassador also encouraged Filipinos to continue supporting one another, nurturing their shared identity, and upholding the values that make them truly Filipino, envisioning a future filled with peace, prosperity, and joy.

“Nawa’y patuloy tayong pagpalain ng Maykapal sa ating paglalakbay, tangan ang ating mga puso bilang gabay. Kasama ang UAE, dalangin po namin ang higit pang mga tagumpay para sa ating bayan at kababayan! Maligayang Bagong Taon sa ating lahat,” the ambassador said.