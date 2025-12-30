Latest NewsNews

Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera mark 11 years of marriage with family getaway

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

Kapuso stars Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are celebrating a milestone as they mark their 11th wedding anniversary.

Dantes shared the joyful moment on Instagram, posting beachside photos of the couple with their children, Zia and Sixto, taken during a family vacation in El Nido. The images captured a relaxed and intimate celebration, highlighting the couple’s focus on family and togetherness.

In his heartfelt message, Dantes expressed gratitude for his wife and the life they have built. He wrote that after 11 years of marriage, he remains humbled by Marian as a partner and as a mother, adding that their growing family continues to be guided by faith and grace.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their daughter Zia in 2015 and son Sixto in 2019. Over the years, they have become one of the country’s most admired celebrity families and were recently honored as Most Influential Celebrities at the 11th EdukCircle Awards.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE Flag istock

UAE arrests Ecuadorian fugitive on Interpol Red Notice following extradition request

11 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 59

Dubai court awards Dh2 million to family after woman dies during childbirth

7 mins ago
605380001 1409384197223739 8014434383457717946 n

Kris Aquino says holidays have been ‘heartbreaking’: ‘Kakayanin ko pa ba?’

16 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 54

Pulse Asia: Marcos faces higher disapproval and distrust than Sara Duterte

28 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button