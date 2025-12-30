Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera mark 11 years of marriage with family getaway

Kapuso stars Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are celebrating a milestone as they mark their 11th wedding anniversary.

Dantes shared the joyful moment on Instagram, posting beachside photos of the couple with their children, Zia and Sixto, taken during a family vacation in El Nido. The images captured a relaxed and intimate celebration, highlighting the couple’s focus on family and togetherness.

In his heartfelt message, Dantes expressed gratitude for his wife and the life they have built. He wrote that after 11 years of marriage, he remains humbled by Marian as a partner and as a mother, adding that their growing family continues to be guided by faith and grace.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed their daughter Zia in 2015 and son Sixto in 2019. Over the years, they have become one of the country’s most admired celebrity families and were recently honored as Most Influential Celebrities at the 11th EdukCircle Awards.