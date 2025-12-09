Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Youth showcase patriotism at Las Damas de Rizal–CRC’s first interschool competition in Riyadh

The Las Damas de Rizal– Saudi Arabia Central Region Chapter marked a major milestone with the successful staging of its 1st Interschool Competition in Riyadh, bringing together students from various schools for a day dedicated to deepening patriotism and honoring the teachings of Dr. Jose Rizal.

Held Dec. 5 and centered on the theme “Pagpapalalim sa Diwang Makabayan sa Pamamagitan ng mga Aral ni Dr. Jose Rizal at Katauhan ni Maria Clara,” the event gathered young learners who showcased their talent, intellect, and cultural pride across multiple competitions, with welcome remarks delivered by Lady Divina Asug, LOR, chapter vice president and OIC.

The competition featured multiple category events where students demonstrated their skills in writing, public speaking, visual arts, academic knowledge, and cultural presentation.

Contestants delivered compelling on-the-spot essays, powerful Filipino speeches, creative poster artworks, and impressive performances in the Quiz Bee on the life and works of Dr. Jose Rizal.

The Maria Clara Modern Filipiniana Fashion Show added a cultural highlight, with participants showcasing modern interpretations of traditional Filipiniana attire inspired by Maria Clara’s character.

Winners

On-the-Spot Essay Writing
1st Place: Raneem D. Ibrahim – Al Taj International School

Timpalak sa Talumpati
1st Place: Fahad P. Custodio – Al Taj International School

Poster-Making Contest
1st Place: Caitlin Danica T. Narciso – Al Danah International School
2nd Place: Lyn Yeshabel G. Fuentes – Al Taj International School

Quiz Bee on the Life and Works of Dr. Jose Rizal
1st Place: Aaliyah Summer L. Vitaliano – Al Danah International School
2nd Place: Jose Miguel A. Jamero – Al Taj International School

Maria Clara Modern Filipiniana Fashion Show
1st Place: Sarah Z. Ampuan – Al Taj International School
2nd Place: Arianna Kaitlyn Ligutan – Al Danah International School

Support for the event was strengthened by members of the Las Damas de Rizal, including Lady Rodaline Valdez, Lady Mary Jane Manlongat, Lady Rocerelyn Nicor, Lady Dinah Tan, Lady Irenea Cabilin, Lady Irene Tanael, Lady Cristina Deang, and Lady Jhasmin Joan S. Dinamling.

The chapter also acknowledged the role of partner groups such as the Knights of Rizal–Central Region Chapter, headed by Commander Oliver Cayetano; the Kabataang Pangarap ni Rizal–CRC.

