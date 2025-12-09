Luxury, thrills, and grand wins: Big Ticket gives away over AED 560,000 during F1 Race weekend!

This F1 weekend marks something new for Big Ticket, the largest, longest-running, and guaranteed raffle draw. For the first time, Big Ticket introduced an experience-based promotion, giving 30 winners the chance to enjoy a luxury race and yacht experience with even more opportunities to win AED10,000, AED20,000, and the grand prize of AED250,000. The 30 winners came from Norway, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, the UAE, and the USand got the exclusive chance to win cash prizes that totaled to AED560,000.

On Day 1 of the experience, one of the 30 winners, Kabir Sarkar, originally from Bangladesh, took home AED 250,000. Kabir is a restaurant owner and he has been living in the UAE for a year and a half and purchasing Big Ticket since then. This win also marks something special in Kabir’s Big Ticket’s journey as it is his first-ever win and his first time attending the F1 race. As he put it, “This is my first win, and it’s not just my win, it’s a Bangladesh win.” Kabir bought his ticket with a group of 19 friends and plans on sharing his win with them. With his win, he hopes to open a second restaurant.

Day 2 saw another first-time Big Ticket participant from Bangladesh, Muhammad Mohin Uddin, win AED 250,000. He works as a carpenter and has been living in the U.A.E. for the past 10 years. This was his first time participating in Big Ticket, making the win even more special. Muhammad bought his ticket as part of a group of 72 people, all from Bangladesh. He said he never imagined winning such a large amount or getting the chance to watch the F1 race from a yacht and enjoy a luxury getaway. He is extremely grateful and thrilled with the experience. He mentioned that he will be sharing the cash prize with his group, and this win has motivated them to continue purchasing more tickets together.

Throughout the two-day luxury yacht experience, additional cash prizes were also awarded. On Day 1, Amit Tiwari won AED 20,000. A dedicated participant for the past 10 years, this was Amit’s first-ever Big Ticket win. He was flown in from India by the Big Ticket team to attend the F1 event and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Amit’s daughter had selected the winning ticket, and he plans to gift her the cash prize. He described the event as a wonderful experience and praised the Big Ticketteam for their exceptional support.

On Day 2, Mohammed Robiul claimed the AED 20,000 cash prize. A first-time winner, Mohammed has been purchasing tickets for the past year along with a group of 12 friends. He expressed immense happiness at his win and described the F1 experience as truly unforgettable.

The event also saw a winner take home more than one cash prize. Saritha Battepati was the lucky participant, winning AED 10,000 on both Day 1 and Day 2. Overwhelmed by her incredible luck, Saritha could hardly believe she had won on consecutive days and expressed immense joy at the unexpected double win. She plans to share the prize with her friend and save her portion for her son’s education.

Commenting on the success of Big Ticket’s first-ever experience-based promotion, Bogdan Lefter, Head of Marketing at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, shared: “This weekend allowed us to connect with our customers in a way we’ve never done before. Seeing our winners experience the thrill of F1 while celebrating these special moments together was truly special for us as a team. We are grateful to every participant who joined this journey and look forward to creating even more meaningful experiences for our Big Ticket community.”

For those who missed out, the excitement continues with Big Ticket’s December promotion. This month, Big Ticket is giving away AED 30 million as the grand prize, along with five consolation prizes of AED 50,000 each. Weekly e-draws will see five winners take home AED 100,000 each, while The Big Win Contest guarantees cash prizes of AED 50,000–AED 150,000 to selected participants. Adding to the thrill, the Dream Car Series continues, featuring a BMW 430i and a BMW X5, bringing luxury and style to the season.

This December, every ticket holds potential. Every purchase carries the thrill of possibility. With the new promo officially underway, it’s the perfect time to join the momentum, enjoy the buzz, and step into the festivities with Big Ticket’s biggest month of the year.