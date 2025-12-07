Miss Grand International launches first-ever all stars edition, now accepting applicants

Miss Grand International (MGI) has officially opened applications for the inaugural MGI All Stars competition. The pageant announced on Facebook that it is now accepting entries and released the full eligibility requirements.

The first All Stars edition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from January 25 to February 13, 2026. The competition is open to both women and transwomen who have joined any international beauty pageant but have not yet won an international title.

Applicants must be between 20 and 40 years old, and marital or parental status will not affect eligibility.

While the exact prize amount has yet to be finalized, organizers estimate the winner’s reward to fall between USD 100,000 and USD 1,000,000 (roughly PHP 5.8M to PHP 59M). The crowned winner will also receive the first-ever MGI All Stars crown.

Interested candidates may send their applications to [email protected].

The current Miss Grand International titleholder is Emma Tiglao of the Philippines, who made history with a back-to-back win for the country following CJ Opiaza’s 2024 victory.