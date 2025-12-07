Latest NewsNews

Miss Grand International launches first-ever all stars edition, now accepting applicants

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago

Miss Grand International (MGI) has officially opened applications for the inaugural MGI All Stars competition. The pageant announced on Facebook that it is now accepting entries and released the full eligibility requirements.

The first All Stars edition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from January 25 to February 13, 2026. The competition is open to both women and transwomen who have joined any international beauty pageant but have not yet won an international title.

Applicants must be between 20 and 40 years old, and marital or parental status will not affect eligibility.

While the exact prize amount has yet to be finalized, organizers estimate the winner’s reward to fall between USD 100,000 and USD 1,000,000 (roughly PHP 5.8M to PHP 59M). The crowned winner will also receive the first-ever MGI All Stars crown.

Interested candidates may send their applications to [email protected].

The current Miss Grand International titleholder is Emma Tiglao of the Philippines, who made history with a back-to-back win for the country following CJ Opiaza’s 2024 victory.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

596824714 1291638729672592 7499138430316947358 n

Cardinal David: PhilHealth funds must be recovered from perpetrators

19 seconds ago
iStock 2186265442

Abu Dhabi court orders renter to pay Dh105,424 after verbal deal claim rejected

16 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Dubai court orders man to pay Dh1.443 million in car-purchase dispute

19 mins ago
The Filipino Times hacker 1

Abu Dhabi police holds cyber fraud awareness workshops for workers

23 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button