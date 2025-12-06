8-year-old Filipino-American among four killed in birthday party shooting

An 8-year-old Filipino-American child was among four people killed in a mass shooting at a birthday party over the weekend in Stockton, California.

The shooting occurred Saturday evening inside a banquet hall in Stockton, a city northeast of San Francisco, where more than a hundred people had gathered to celebrate.

Survivors initially thought the loud noise was a balloon popping, while a Filipino worker near the venue said they assumed it was a car crash.

The chaos quickly revealed multiple victims, with 17 others injured. Among the deceased were three young individuals, including 8-year-old Journey Fil-Am, and one adult.

Authorities described the incident as a targeted attack that may have involved multiple gunmen. The suspects remain unidentified and at large, despite reward offers from the local government, police, and the FBI.

“The FBI Sacramento Field Office and the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public regarding the mass shooting that occurred on November 29, 2025, in Stockton, California, in which multiple victims were shot,” the FBI said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are asking for tips on vehicles, weapons, or planning activities connected to the attack, as well as help in identifying the suspects.

San Joaquin County officials are also investigating the banquet hall, which reportedly had incomplete permits. Authorities are urging anyone who attended the birthday party to come forward with information that could help identify those responsible.