Grand Majestic Eagles Club signs partnership with The Filipino Times to uplift Filipino community in Qatar

The Grand Majestic Eagles Club was among the 10 organizations that formalized a partnership with The Filipino Times during the first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Qatar, marking a renewed commitment to uplifting the Filipino community in the Gulf.

Held on Nov. 21, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and publisher of The Filipino Times, led the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), joined by representatives from the organization led by Dr. Christian Marvin Dela Cruz and Lady Eagle Layla Bernal.

Under the collaboration, both organizations aim to strengthen Filipino representation, enhance visibility for community-driven projects, and support recognition initiatives that celebrate Filipino achievements in Qatar. The agreement also opens avenues for broader media coverage that will highlight the chapter’s socio-civic work and cultural advocacy efforts.

The signing formed part of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards 2025, which honored outstanding Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait.

The event was made possible through the support of its generous sponsors:

Silver Sponsors

  • Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.
  • DMCI Homes

Support Sponsor

  • Philippine Airlines

The Filipino Times thanks Grand Majestic Eagles Club for joining the partnership and for its continued service to Filipinos in Qatar.

