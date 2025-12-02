Filipinos in UAE join nation in celebrating 54th Eid Al Etihad

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates extended warm congratulations to the host country on the occasion of its 54th Eid Al Etihad, also known as UAE National Day.

In a message posted on the embassy’s official Facebook page, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver said the Filipino community continues to honor the UAE’s “Year of Community” and joins in celebrating the National Day theme, “United.”

“[We], the one million Filipinos in the Emirates, truly feel and are grateful that we belong in this country we call our second home,” Ambassador Ver said.

He also expressed appreciation for the UAE’s generosity, hospitality, and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, adding that he hopes the relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

“The values of unity in diversity, tolerance, and compassion that define the UAE continue to inspire inclusive progress and shared prosperity,” the ambassador said. “The Filipino community remains deeply honored to contribute to the nation’s development across various sectors.”

The UAE government declared a public holiday for all sectors from Dec. 1 to 2 to mark the National Day celebrations.