Filipinos in UAE join nation in celebrating 54th Eid Al Etihad

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin14 mins ago

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates extended warm congratulations to the host country on the occasion of its 54th Eid Al Etihad, also known as UAE National Day.

In a message posted on the embassy’s official Facebook page, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver said the Filipino community continues to honor the UAE’s “Year of Community” and joins in celebrating the National Day theme, “United.”

“[We], the one million Filipinos in the Emirates, truly feel and are grateful that we belong in this country we call our second home,” Ambassador Ver said.

He also expressed appreciation for the UAE’s generosity, hospitality, and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for people of diverse cultures and backgrounds, adding that he hopes the relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen.

“The values of unity in diversity, tolerance, and compassion that define the UAE continue to inspire inclusive progress and shared prosperity,” the ambassador said. “The Filipino community remains deeply honored to contribute to the nation’s development across various sectors.”

The UAE government declared a public holiday for all sectors from Dec. 1 to 2 to mark the National Day celebrations.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

