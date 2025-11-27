Latest NewsOFW NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTravel

Philippine Airlines offers travel guidance to OFWs at TFT Watchlist in Qatar

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) participated as a Support Sponsor of The Filipino Times Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait 2025, providing attendees with information on its services and travel options.

Held on Nov. 21 in Doha, PAL set up a dedicated sponsor booth where representatives engaged with OFWs, guests, and awardees throughout the day. Visitors were able to learn about the airline’s promotions while also having their questions answered on travel planning and options between Qatar, Kuwait, and the Philippines.

Representatives also highlighted PAL’s travel destinations across the Philippines, giving attendees an overview of cities and provinces they can visit at home, from popular tourist spots to key regional hubs.

Among the highlights of the day was TFT Pa-regalo, where PAL sponsored a major prize—a free roundtrip ticket to the Philippines—which was awarded to one lucky participant.

The event began with the TFT Watchlist Forum in the morning, featuring discussions on career development, professional growth, and financial planning tailored for OFWs.

In the evening, the TFT Watchlist Awards recognized the top engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait, celebrating their contributions to the Filipino community abroad.

