DMCI Homes champions smart property investment for OFWs at TFT Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait 2025

DMCI Homes joined The Filipino Times Watchlist Qatar and Kuwait 2025 as a Silver Sponsor, providing information on property investment opportunities for OFWs.

At its sponsor booth, DMCI Homes welcomed participants, offering consultations and presenting residential developments in Metro Manila and other key cities. Representatives also explained the long-term benefits of property ownership, while attendees received informational materials to help guide their investment decisions.

Bernardo V. Umali, Assistant Vice President for the Property Advisor Unit for Regional & International Sales at DMCI Homes, also served as a panelist at the TFT Watchlist Forum held on Nov. 21 in Doha. He shared strategies on how OFWs can plan for stable, value-for-money property investments, addressing practical concerns and offering advice relevant to OFWs.

DMCI Homes’ participation underscored its commitment to the Filipino community abroad, supporting OFWs who are seeking ways to make their hard-earned money work for them and secure a stable future for their families.

The TFT Watchlist Forum in the morning offered insights into financial literacy, wellness, and career growth, while the evening awarding ceremony recognized the top engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait.

