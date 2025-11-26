Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

Online contract verification to pause for scheduled upgrade, MWO-Dubai says

Submissions for the Online Employment Contract Verification System (OECVS) will be temporarily suspended for a scheduled maintenance and upgrade starting Thursday, November 27, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates announced.

This includes temporary suspension for new applications and those with pending compliance cases, starting 6:30 PM, Dubai time.

“Workers with Pending Compliances in the system are advised to upload the requested/lacking documents on or before Friday, 28 November 2025, at 20:00 GST. Since this is a time-sensitive activity, concerned OFWs are requested to ensure adherence to the timeline,” the MWO said in an advisory.

The system is expected to resume operations for new applications on Monday, December 2, 2025.

The upgrade aims to improve system stability and data integrity, paving the way for enhanced services, the MWO added.

Meanwhile, those with confirmed flights may still be accommodated via walk-in at MWO-Dubai one working day prior to departure.

Milestones in first five months

Since its launch on July 7, 2025, the OECVS has already processed over 22,000 applications, reducing foot traffic at MWO-Dubai office by 50%.

The system, now operating 24/7 including weekends, has helped OFWs save 1.3 million AED and 90,000 hours previously spent on in-person submissions.

