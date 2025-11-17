Imee Marcos alleges drug use by President Bongbong, First family

Senator Imee Marcos publicly accused her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and their children of using illegal drugs during a massive Iglesia ni Cristo rally in Manila on Monday, November 17, which drew around half a million attendees.

Imee claimed that she had known about her brother’s drug use since childhood and alleged that his addiction worsened after marrying Liza, whom she also accused of using drugs. She further stated that the presidential children, including Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos, are also involved, and that the First Family allegedly encourages other relatives, including Imee’s children, to use illegal substances. She urged her brother to seek treatment, emphasizing her concern for his health over political positions.

The senator linked the alleged drug use to corruption and poor decision-making in government. She also explained that her relationship with the President became more distant after his 2022 election win, citing instances of alcohol and drug use during family gatherings.

Malacañang, through Palace press officer Claire Castro, refuted the allegations, noting the President’s prior negative drug tests. Castro questioned Imee’s motives and suggested her claims could be politically motivated. She urged the senator to focus on identifying those truly involved in corruption rather than attacking her brother’s reputation.