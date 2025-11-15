Emirates suspends Dubai–Damascus flights starting November 15

Emirates has announced that it will suspend scheduled flights between Dubai and Damascus from November 15, 2025, until further notice.

A spokesperson for the airline said the move comes after a routine operational review aimed at optimizing fleet utilization as part of Emirates’ long-term business strategy.

“Emirates will suspend its regular services between Dubai and Damascus (EK913/EK914) from November 15, 2025, until further notice. This decision follows a routine operational review aimed at optimising fleet utilisation in line with our strategic business objectives,” the spokesperson said.

Passengers holding tickets for travel after November 14 will be rebooked on alternative flights operated by flydubai, Emirates confirmed. The airline apologized for the inconvenience and said it “looks forward to resuming services soon.”

Emirates added that it will continue to monitor operational and commercial conditions on the route and provide updates as they become available.

The airline had resumed flights to Damascus earlier this year, more than a decade after suspending operations in 2012 due to the Syrian civil war. The reinstatement marked a cautious revival of air connectivity between the UAE and Syria, reflecting improving regional ties and the gradual return of Gulf carriers to the Syrian market.

At least four major Gulf carriers, Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Qatar Airways, have resumed flights to Syria this year. Saudi Arabian carriers flynas and low-cost carrier flyadeal have also launched or plan to launch routes to the country.