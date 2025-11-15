DOLE probes BPO firms for allegedly forcing employees to work during typhoon Uwan

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma has ordered an investigation into dozens of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies accused of requiring employees to report for work despite unsafe conditions during the onslaught of Typhoon Uwan.

The BPO Industry Employees Network (BIEN Philippines) filed a formal request with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) seeking a probe into 98 BPO companies and sites, mostly in Metro Manila, for potential violations of occupational safety laws and DOLE’s guidelines on work suspension during severe weather.

According to BIEN, many BPO workers reported that they were compelled to work on-site despite “widespread flooding,” “high-risk travel conditions,” and power outages. Those who chose not to report were allegedly issued notices to explain (NTEs).

Typhoon Uwan battered Luzon after making landfall in Aurora province on Sunday night, causing floods, landslides, storm surges, and power interruptions. The typhoon left at least 25 people dead before moving toward Taiwan. It initially entered the country as a super typhoon before weakening.

In its request filed, BIEN asked DOLE to investigate the BPO companies for possible violations of Republic Act No. 11058, or the Occupational Safety and Health Law, and DOLE Labor Advisory No. 17 series of 2022, which outlines rules for work suspension during weather disturbances and similar emergencies.

“The reports we have received indicate that many BPO companies continue to compel employees to report on-site despite widespread flooding, high-risk travel conditions, and power interruptions,” BIEN national president Mylene Cabalona said in the request addressed to Laguesma.