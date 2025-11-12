Latest NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachTravel

Cebu Pacific’s 11.11 seat sale takes off with AED 5 Dubai to Manila base-fare

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, invites UAE-based travellers to unpack their happy travel moments early with its 11.11 Super Seat Fest.

Passengers from Dubai may book flights to Manila for as low as AED 5 one-way base fare (exclusive of fees and surcharges) until November 15. The travel period runs from June 1 to October 31, 2026, giving travellers the chance to plan ahead and enjoy big savings for next year’s trip.

From Manila, travellers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to explore Philippine provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Whether it’s a long-awaited reunion, a quick beach getaway, or a spontaneous food trip, CEB makes it more affordable to travel home or rediscover the Philippines.

Travellers can fly to Boracay for its world-famous beaches, Palawan for its limestone cliffs and island-hopping tours, or Cebu for its local cuisine—perfect for those looking to make the most of their mid-year break.

With the airline’s widest domestic network, travelers can also connect through Clark, Cebu, Iloilo, and Davao for faster access to more destinations across the Philippines.

CEB operates flights to 37 Philippine domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Booking early helps travelers secure the best fares and allows flexibility to plan multi-destination trips across the Philippines.

Visit www.cebupacificair.com or book directly via the Cebu Pacific app to secure your seats now.

