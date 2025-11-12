Bato Dela Rosa’s wife appeals for due process amid reports of ICC arrest warrant

Senator Imee Marcos revealed that Nancy Dela Rosa, wife of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, has appealed to the Philippine government to uphold due process and national sovereignty following reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has allegedly issued an arrest warrant against her husband.

Marcos said Nancy was deeply anxious but remained hopeful that the legal process would be fair and just. She added that she promised to help Dela Rosa not to absolve him if proven guilty, but to ensure that justice is properly observed.

The Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier claimed that the ICC had already issued a warrant against Dela Rosa, but both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) clarified that no red notice or official copy has been received yet.

Senator Marcos criticized Remulla for spreading unverified information, saying authorities should release proof if a warrant truly exists and stop causing unnecessary fear.

As of the latest Senate sessions, Dela Rosa has been absent from plenary meetings, and his whereabouts remain unknown. The senator, a key figure in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, faces potential charges of crimes against humanity before the ICC.