Super Typhoon Uwan causes death, injuries in Bicol region

At least one fatality has been reported in the Bicol Region, which was among the first areas hit by Super Typhoon Uwan, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Sunday. The death occurred in Catanduanes.

“Region 5 already reported one casualty, due to flash flood and drowning, and this is currently being validated,” said OCD Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV during a press briefing.

Two injuries were also recorded in the region: one in Catanduanes and one in Calinog.

The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 remains hoisted over the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Vinzons), including the Calaguas Islands.

“Region 5, along with Region 8, is currently experiencing strong winds with moderate to heavy rains in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. Albay is experiencing strong winds with moderate rains,” Alejandro said.

He also noted that all provinces in the region, except Sorsogon, are currently without power as of 3 p.m (Philippine time)

