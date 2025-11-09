Big Ticket November draw: AED 25 million and an all-expense-paid luxury weekend experience up for grabs!

Big Ticket is making November unforgettable! For the first time in the brand’s 33-year history, the draw is offering not just cash prizes, but luxury experiences as well.

Alongside the AED 25 million guaranteed grand prize and ten consolation prizes of AED 100,000, 30 lucky winners will also enjoy an all-expense-paid Race & Luxury Yacht weekend in Abu Dhabi. Each winner can bring one guest to join the exclusive getaway, taking place on December 6th and 7th.

The prize includes a guaranteed AED 10,000, a three-night stay in a 5-star hotel, transportation, round-trip flights for winners and their guests outside the UAE, and concert tickets.

During the two-day yacht event, all 30 winners will have the chance to win additional cash prizes — including a massive AED 250,000 prize awarded live on the yacht on both days.

Buy your Big Ticket anytime between November 1 and 21 to be automatically entered into the e-draw. The names of the 30 winners will be announced on December 1st on the Big Ticket website.

The weekly E-draw dates:

Week 1: Tickets purchased Nov 1–7, draw on Nov 8

Week 2: Tickets purchased Nov 8–14, draw on Nov 15

Week 3: Tickets purchased Nov 15–21, draw on Nov 22

For car lovers — two luxurious vehicles are up for grabs: the stylish Maserati Grecale (drawn on December 3) and the BMW M430i (drawn on January 3). Dream Car tickets are available for just AED 150.

Tickets Bundle Promotion

To sweeten the offering, customers purchasing tickets online or at Big Ticket stores this month can enjoy special ticket bundle promotions, available throughout the month:

Big Ticket: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Dream Car: Buy 2 tickets and get 2 free

Follow Big Ticket’s social media pages for the latest updates.

You can follow Big Ticket on: