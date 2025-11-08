Latest NewsNewsOFW NewsTFT News

‘We wouldn’t turn away anyone’: Ambassador Ver invites OFWs to join second day of Serbisyo Caravan in Abu Dhabi

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver has encouraged overseas Filipinos residing in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region to take part in the second day of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan at the InterContinental Hotel Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Ver said that the Embassy is prepared to accommodate both registered participants and walk-in applicants on the final day of the event to be held Sunday, Nov. 9.

“It’s a big surprise because we’ve been ready since last night, and our pre-registration numbered 800 applicants. We also gave an allowance for walk-ins, so we promise that we wouldn’t turn away anyone,” Ambassador Ver said in an interview with The Filipino Times.

The OFW Serbisyo Caravan is organized by the Philippine Embassy in the UAE and the Migrant Workers Office – Abu Dhabi, in partnership with key government agencies such as the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers, OWWA, SSS, Pag-IBIG Fund, DSWD, Land Bank of the Philippines, PhilHealth, and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), to bring closer essential services to OFWs.

As of Nov. 8 at 3 p.m., around 500 applicants have already been served, and the Embassy expects a larger turnout on the second day.

“We’re also expecting more tomorrow, more on a Sunday. But from the experience today and the lessons that we saw, we’ll be even more ready to serve them,” he added.

 “Kung makahabol kayo bukas, pwede pa walk-in. Why not? […] We will still give priority to those who registered according to the time, tapos ipapasok-pasok na lang namin sila,” Ambassador ver said.

He also noted that the entire hall at the venue will be made available on the second day to accommodate more attendees and ensure a smoother experience.

The event runs until November 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the InterContinental Hotel Abu Dhabi. Filipinos who wish to avail of government services are encouraged to register online at https://caravan.dmw.gov.ph/Public/CaravanPortal.aspx.

The Philippine Professional Organization – UAE Chapter is among the official volunteers of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Abu Dhabi.

