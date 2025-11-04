Latest NewsTFT Reach

Fly and shop: Philippine Airlines passengers get AED 30 off at Brands For Less

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin23 mins ago

What if your next flight ticket didn’t just take you somewhere—but also gave you an instant shopping discount before you even board the plane?

From Oct. 20 to Dec. 31, 2025, Philippine Airlines has teamed up with Brands For Less to bring passengers a limited-time shopping treat: get AED 30 off instantly when you shop in-store and show your upcoming PAL ticket and valid ID.

Just spend a minimum of AED 200, and you’re good to go. No raffle, no points, just instant savings, perfect for picking out pasalubong early, upgrading your winter wardrobe, or treating yourself after booking that flight home.

WhatsApp Image 2025 11 04 at 09.38.02

Because sometimes, the journey home starts, not at the airport, but at the checkout counter with a good deal in hand.

This exclusive offer is valid at all Brands For Less stores across the UAE.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin23 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

enigma

Three days left to register for Philippine national hackathon 2025

27 seconds ago
arete

Theatre technical director shines as the only Filipino and Asian masterclass lecturer at World Stage Design Sharjah

35 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 11 04T151300.194

Government workers to receive early holiday bonus, PHP5,000 cash gift

39 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 93

Dubai court orders firms to pay Dh4 million to paralyzed worker after site accident

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button