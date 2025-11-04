Fly and shop: Philippine Airlines passengers get AED 30 off at Brands For Less

What if your next flight ticket didn’t just take you somewhere—but also gave you an instant shopping discount before you even board the plane?

From Oct. 20 to Dec. 31, 2025, Philippine Airlines has teamed up with Brands For Less to bring passengers a limited-time shopping treat: get AED 30 off instantly when you shop in-store and show your upcoming PAL ticket and valid ID.

Just spend a minimum of AED 200, and you’re good to go. No raffle, no points, just instant savings, perfect for picking out pasalubong early, upgrading your winter wardrobe, or treating yourself after booking that flight home.

Because sometimes, the journey home starts, not at the airport, but at the checkout counter with a good deal in hand.

This exclusive offer is valid at all Brands For Less stores across the UAE.