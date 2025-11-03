Latest NewsNews

PH embassy in Egypt warns OFWs against illegal recruitment

The Philippine Embassy in Egypt has issued an advisory urging Filipino workers and aspiring OFWs to be cautious of illegal recruitment schemes offering jobs in other countries while actually placing workers in Egypt. Such offers without proper legal documentation and accreditation are considered unlawful and may put workers at risk of exploitation, detention, or deportation.

The embassy advised OFWs to apply only through Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) accredited agencies, avoid signing contracts without valid work permits, visas, and employer documents, ensure each contract complies with DMW regulations including minimum salary, and report immediately to the Embassy or DMW any suspicious job offers or recruitment activity.

The embassy also reminded all Filipinos in Egypt to obtain valid work permits and licenses from the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower, always carry valid IDs, passports, and residence cards, cooperate with authorities when asked for identification, and retain personal passports as employers or sponsors are not allowed to keep them.

The advisory emphasizes vigilance and compliance with legal requirements to ensure the safety and protection of Filipino workers in Egypt.

