Abu Dhabi to deploy 500 eco-friendly, AI powered vehicles by 2025

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is set to roll out more than 500 environmentally friendly vehicles by the end of 2025, marking a major step toward modernizing public sanitation services across Abu Dhabi.

The new fleet, consisting of automated street sweepers, washers, heavy-duty machinery, water tankers, and specialized beach-cleaning boats, is projected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 40%, or approximately 1,775 tonnes of CO₂ each year.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s smart city vision, each vehicle will be fitted with Internet of Things (IoT) technology to allow real-time monitoring and coordination. Selected units will also feature 360-degree high-definition cameras and AI-powered scanners capable of detecting waste, identifying violations, and reporting infrastructure damage.

Data gathered from the fleet will be integrated into DMT’s Public Cleanliness Platform, improving asset management, crew deployment, and operational efficiency while minimizing manual inspections.

As part of the pilot phase, 10 existing vehicles have already been equipped with AI systems and deployed across Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, with expansion to Al Ain and other areas planned next.

“The new fleet reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and eco-friendly cleanliness solutions that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s status as a global leader in public services, livability and smart-city technologies,” said Rashid Al Kaabi, Acting Executive Director of Operations Support at DMT.

The initiative follows Abu Dhabi’s recent climb to fifth place globally in the IMD Smart City Index, up five spots from its 2024 ranking.