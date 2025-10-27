From Palawan to Qatar: How a farmer’s son built his life brick by brick

The journey began not on a construction site, but on a dusty, three-kilometer walk to school in Roxas, Palawan. In the quiet farmlands, Alfonso Betita dreamed of escape—of becoming a pilot or a ship captain. Yet, fate had a grander design: a life of building, a path that would take him from a simple family hut to the towering skylines of the world.

Today, he is a highly respected Civil Engineer in Qatar, living with his family, and a celebrated recipient of the prestigious Filipino Times Watchlist Award for top Filipino professionals in the Middle East. This accolade recognizes exceptional talent globally and stands as a testament to how far resilience can take a farmer’s son.

The boy who walked three kilometers to school

Life wasn’t easy for Betita’s family. “I would consider our family as poor,” he recalled. His parents, both born before World War II, never finished school. They worked small-time businesses and tended their farm in Palawan to feed Betita and his three siblings.

Their home was simple and small—no rooms, just space shared by love and survival. Meals were often dried fish and vegetables, and a serving of isaw or adidas was already a luxury. Every morning, Betita walked three kilometers to school and back.

“We struggled a lot with our lives at that time,” he said.

Despite these hardships, he found strength in learning. He was a consistent honor student, and his academic achievements earned him a full five-year scholarship at the Technological Institute of the Philippines – Manila, where he completed his Civil Engineering degree.

The sacrifice that built a future

Despite his own dreams of the sea or sky, Betita pursued a different path—one laid out by his father. At first, the young Betita found the subjects difficult, until he discovered purpose in the challenge.

Saving, protecting and preserving lives through the civil engineering works and structures that we make… is something to be really proud of,” he said.

To fund his education, his parents made great sacrifices. They sold their farm, and his mother took on back-breaking labor, tending a small rice stall and taking laundry work.

Years later, the toll of this labor became tragically clear: “She later on developed Parkinson’s disease, to which she suffered for several years until the time of her passing away.” This debt of love and labor remains the driving force behind his success.

Losing everything—and starting over

Betita worked locally for nine years as a Quality Manager, but a pivotal moment led him to seek opportunities overseas, where his pay grade and benefits consistently improved. His journey as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) began in Taiwan, where he spent almost six years working on the monumental Taiwan High Speed Rail project.

From Taiwan, his career took him across Asia and Africa, with assignments in Malaysia and later Ethiopia, where he worked on the Beles Multi-Purpose Project. However, his tenure in Ethiopia was marked by a devastating setback: when the project was canceled, Betita became jobless for 11 months.

It was also during this period that his small grocery business in Calumpit, Bulacan, was destroyed twice by floods, leading to bankruptcy and the eventual foreclosure of his home.

My business went bankrupt and my house was taken by the bank,” he recalled.

When asked what kept him going, he said simply: “Perseverance and faith.” He looked for new opportunities abroad and rebuilt everything from scratch—this time, stronger and wiser—until he landed his current position in Qatar, where he now lives with his family.

From local engineer to global recognition

Over his 25 years as an OFW, Betita earned titles that many engineers only dream of. He became an ASEAN Engineer, a Chartered ASEAN Engineer, an APEC Engineer, and even a Licensed Professional Engineer in Nevada, USA.

“These are advanced engineering-level recognitions,” he explained. “Only a few engineers are able to achieve them.”

Through these achievements, Betita gained international credibility, teaching positions, and the respect of global peers. “For my family, it is an honor. For the Philippines, it helps promote our professionals as world-class,” he said proudly.

Building a legacy beyond structures

When Betita first heard about The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards, he hesitated to apply.

“I was adamant at first because it was far from where I worked and I would incur expenses,” he said. But he changed his mind, thinking that his story might inspire others to persevere.

When his name was called, it wasn’t just a personal victory—it was a recognition of every sacrifice, every sleepless night, every moment of doubt that he turned into strength.

“After getting the award, I felt that my achievements got more recognition not only through social media,” he shared.

I think I am getting more respect and more self-confidence because of the fact that I am a TFT Awardee.

Today, he serves as a mentor and lecturer, sharing knowledge and ensuring the safety of future structures. “To the Filipinos, I give back by being a good engineer… and ensuring that every structure that I am involved with is safe,” he affirmed.

From a small wooden house in Palawan to skyscrapers and infrastructure across continents, Engr. Alfonso Betita has proven that greatness can rise from humble beginnings—one brick, one sacrifice, and one dream at a time.