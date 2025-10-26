Rita Daniela Welcomes Court Ruling Finding Archie Alemania Guilty of Acts of Lasciviousness

Kapuso actress and singer Rita Daniela has spoken out following a court decision that found comedian Archie Alemania guilty of acts of lasciviousness in the case she filed against him.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Daniela said the verdict represents not only personal justice but also a victory for others who have suffered in silence.

“This is also for all the women and men who were abused, harassed, and molested that didn’t have the voice and platform to fight for their own rights,” she wrote. “So, I am celebrating this justice with you. Today, we all won. We won.”

Daniela first filed the complaint in October 2024, alleging that Alemania forcibly kissed, hugged, and touched her without consent. Alemania denied the accusations, claiming that he only kissed Daniela.

In its ruling, the court sided with Daniela, stating that her testimony was clear and credible, and that her account was supported by Alemania’s own admissions and circumstantial evidence.

“Her testimony that she has been kissed, hugged, and touched—against her will—even if not asked directly throughout her testimony, appeared vivid when she was confronted about questions,” the decision read.

The court added that Alemania’s anger, text messages, and rejected call, along with Daniela’s request for him to leave, were “persuasive pieces of connected evidence” proving that the acts occurred.

Daniela’s post has since drawn an outpouring of support from fellow artists and fans, many praising her courage for standing up for victims of abuse.