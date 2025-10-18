Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to protect children from drug risks

The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has called on parents to closely monitor their children and provide consistent emotional support to protect them from neglect and negative influences.

The agency warned that family negligence can have serious consequences, as some youths may turn to drugs to cope with emotional distress or personal struggles.

Authorities identified several forms of neglect that could increase such risks, including lack of parental supervision, excessive focus on work or personal matters, poor communication at home, emotional detachment, harsh discipline, and absence of psychological support.

The directorate also cautioned against comparing children to others in ways that may create feelings of inadequacy or failure. It urged families to strengthen emotional connections and maintain open communication as key measures to prevent risky behaviour and safeguard youth well-being.