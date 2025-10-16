Philippine passport drops to 79th in 2025 global ranking

The Philippine passport has fallen six spots to 79th place out of 199 passports in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, down from 73rd last year.

According to the report by global citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners, Philippine passport holders can travel visa-free or with an e-visa to 64 destinations worldwide. The country shares its ranking with Sierra Leone.

The Philippines’ passport strength has fluctuated in recent years—ranking 74th in 2020, 83rd in 2021, 77th in 2022, 78th in 2023, and 73rd in 2024.

At the top of this year’s index is the Singaporean passport, which has consistently ranked within the top five over the past decade. It is followed by South Korea, Japan, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and Belgium.

For the first time in two decades, the United States dropped out of the top 10, landing in 12th place.

While Filipinos can enter 64 destinations without applying for a visa in advance, some still require a visa on arrival (VOA) or an electronic travel authorization (eTA) such as Israel’s system.

The Henley Passport Index is compiled annually using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and serves as a global reference for mobility and travel freedom.