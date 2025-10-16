Chavit Singson dismisses rumors linking him to Jillian Ward

Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson denied rumors romantically linking him to Kapuso actress Jillian Ward, calling the claims baseless gossip.

In an interview with media, Singson brushed off the speculation, saying, “Marites lang ‘yun.”

He added that he has heard about several personalities being associated with him, but stressed that none of the rumors were true.

“Marites lang. Naririnig ko nga ‘yun. Marami ngang nalilink sa akin. Pero puro Marites ‘yan,” Singson said.

When asked about his alleged relationship with actress Yen Santos, Singson politely declined to comment and requested reporters to “move on to the next question.”

The veteran politician then jokingly reminded the media of his earlier request not to discuss topics involving women.

“Sinabi ko na kanina eh, you can ask any question except tungkol sa babae—takot ako diyan eh,” he quipped.

Singson had previously denied rumors of having a love child with Santos. In a vlog released by the actress, both clarified that the child in question is actually Yen’s younger brother, who happens to be Singson’s godson.

Singson, for his part, reiterated that such rumors are unfounded.