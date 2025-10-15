Trust ratings of Marcos, Duterte drop in latest survey

The trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have both declined, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey commissioned and released by think tank Stratbase.

The nationwide survey, conducted from September 24 to 30 among 1,200 adult respondents, was held just days after the September 21 anti-corruption protests sparked by allegations of a multi-billion-peso corruption scandal involving flood control projects.

Results showed that 43% of Filipinos expressed “much trust” in President Marcos, while 36% said they have “little trust” and 21% were undecided, slightly lower than his 48% trust rating recorded in June 2025.

Vice President Duterte’s trust rating also declined to 53% from 61% in June. Meanwhile, 28% of respondents expressed “little trust” in her, and 18% were undecided.

Stratbase President Dindo Manhit said the decline in both leaders’ trust ratings indicates a “shifting public mood” and a more discerning electorate.

“Filipinos are reassessing their confidence in the country’s top leaders, with both experiencing dips in trust, though the vice president’s decline is more significant,” Manhit said.

He added that the survey results reflect a maturing public that evaluates leaders based on performance rather than personality.

“When people see decisive, transparent action on issues affecting their daily lives, confidence follows. When they don’t, it erodes no matter how popular the leader once was,” Manhit said.