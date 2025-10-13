UAE launches world’s first AI policy for national elections

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced the world’s first policy regulating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in national elections, a landmark initiative underscoring the country’s leadership in ethical and transparent technology governance.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, announced the new framework titled National Elections Committee Policy on the Use of Artificial Intelligence, developed in partnership with the Federal National Council (FNC) and the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Under the policy, candidates in the upcoming FNC elections must declare and register any use of AI tools in their campaigns. The regulation aims to promote transparency, prevent manipulation, and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

“This is the first policy of its kind globally,” Al Olama said. “AI can help candidates connect with more voters, but it can also be misused to unfairly influence opinions. In the UAE, all AI applications used in campaigns must be declared, reviewed, and monitored to ensure fairness.”

Al Olama said the initiative reflects the UAE’s proactive approach to governing emerging technologies, ensuring innovation serves humanity and enhances quality of life without compromising ethical standards.

He highlighted the National Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, which serves as a national framework guiding AI deployment across public and private sectors. The charter seeks to balance technological advancement with regulatory safeguards, ensuring progress aligns with societal values.

Drawing comparisons with other global approaches, Al Olama noted that the European Union’s strict regulations have slowed innovation, while the United States’ flexible policies have driven rapid growth.

“The UAE has chosen a balanced path — one of proactive legislation paired with continuous innovation,” he said.

He also emphasized that the UAE was among the first countries to appoint AI as an advisor to its Cabinet, using real-time analytics and data-driven insights to support policy decisions in economic and social spheres.

“The UAE’s vision is rooted in global collaboration to build adaptive legal frameworks that can meet the opportunities and challenges of the digital age,” Al Olama said.

“Our goal is to ensure safe, responsible AI use while empowering Emirati talent to harness the technology’s vast potential.”