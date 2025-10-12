395 Injured, 8 Dead After Powerful Quakes Hit Davao Oriental

The series of strong earthquakes that struck Manay, Davao Oriental on Friday have left 395 people injured, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday morning.

All reported injuries were from the Davao Region and are still being verified, according to the agency’s 6 a.m. situational report. The death toll remains at eight across Davao Region and Caraga, with no persons reported missing.

In Davao de Oro, three miners were confirmed dead after a landslide struck their mining site in Pantukan during the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 tremors. “Nasa mining site kasi sila tapos may gumuho na lupa, natamaan sila ng malalaking bato,” said Anecito Aguilar Torrejos, spokesperson of the Davao de Oro government. He said the victims’ bodies were recovered, while the rest of the miners were rescued.

The quakes affected 125,283 families — or 491,258 individuals — in Davao Region and Caraga. Of these, 1,939 families (8,440 people) are currently housed in 14 evacuation centers.

Initial estimates placed infrastructure damage at ₱100.26 million, with 273 structures affected. Thirty-two road sections and seven bridges were also damaged, five of which and three bridges remain impassable.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) clarified that the second earthquake was not an aftershock but the latter half of a “doublet” — two large quakes occurring close in time and location.