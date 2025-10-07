Cebu Pacific’s 10.10 deal is back: AED 5 flights from Dubai to Manila!

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, gives travellers the chance to unpack happy holiday trips for 2026 as it launches its Super Seat Fest in time for 10.10 festivities.

From October 7 to 12, passengers from Dubai can book flights to Manila for as low as AED 5 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from March 1 to September 30, 2026.

From Manila, travelers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, making it easier to reach provinces across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Whether returning for reunions, celebrations, or milestones, CEB provides more ways to come home and create lasting memories with loved ones.

Manila also serves as a gateway to some of the country’s best vacation spots. Passengers can fly to Boracay to enjoy its world-famous white-sand beaches and family-friendly water activities.

For those seeking a more nature-filled escape, Palawan offers limestone cliffs, hidden lagoons, and island-hopping tours across Coron and Puerto Princesa.

This October also marks the 12th anniversary of CEB’s Dubai route, making it the perfect time to plan a visit home or explore the Philippines.

With the airline’s widest domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline’s other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.