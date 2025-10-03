Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE sends emergency aid to quake-hit central Philippines

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has dispatched emergency relief to communities affected by the powerful earthquake that struck central Philippines this week.

The assistance, delivered through the UAE Aid Agency in coordination with Philippine authorities, includes food and other essential supplies to support the government’s disaster response efforts.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s humanitarian mission and its commitment to assisting disaster-hit communities worldwide.

“The UAE is committed to providing essential needs such as food and emergency supplies during these difficult times,” Al Ameri said.

He added that the agency continues to carry out emergency response programs in line with the UAE’s humanitarian vision, particularly in supporting vulnerable communities affected by natural disasters.

