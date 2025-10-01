Qatar facilitates release of US citizen detained in Afghanistan

Qatar has announced it facilitated the release of American citizen Amir Amiri, who had been detained in Afghanistan. Authorities confirmed Amiri is en route to Doha and will later travel to the United States.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi expressed appreciation for the cooperation of both the Afghan caretaker government and the United States.

He stressed that Qatar remains committed to mediation efforts that promote peaceful solutions to conflicts, highlighting dialogue as a cornerstone of its foreign policy to advance regional and global stability.

Al Khulaifi added that the release marks an important step in encouraging direct dialogue and improving communication channels between parties, fostering mutual understanding and creating a more positive environment for resolving outstanding issues.