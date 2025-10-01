Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Qatar facilitates release of US citizen detained in Afghanistan

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 seconds ago

Qatar has announced it facilitated the release of American citizen Amir Amiri, who had been detained in Afghanistan. Authorities confirmed Amiri is en route to Doha and will later travel to the United States.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi expressed appreciation for the cooperation of both the Afghan caretaker government and the United States.

He stressed that Qatar remains committed to mediation efforts that promote peaceful solutions to conflicts, highlighting dialogue as a cornerstone of its foreign policy to advance regional and global stability.

Al Khulaifi added that the release marks an important step in encouraging direct dialogue and improving communication channels between parties, fostering mutual understanding and creating a more positive environment for resolving outstanding issues.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo12 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2025 10 01T113916.845

Abu Dhabi bans crypto mining on farms, imposes Dh100,000 fine

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 10 01T112035.714

UAE condemns deadly church attack in Michigan

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 2025 10 01T110509.582

Pia Wurtzbach returns to Paris Fashion Week runway

3 hours ago
tejada

‘Kung ipagpapatuloy ko, baka sila ang huminto.’ He gave up his doctor dream—now a top Filipino architect

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button