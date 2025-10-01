China Southern Airlines offers special discounts to Guangzhou for Canton Fair 2025

China Southern Airlines is bringing travelers an exceptional opportunity to fly to Guangzhou with exclusive discounted fares during the 138th Canton Fair, one of the world’s largest international trading event.

Guests can enjoy a 10% discount on select routes by simply using the special promo code 138CANTONFAIR when booking on the airline’s official website.

The promotion covers flights from Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh to Guangzhou, making it easier for business travelers and visitors from the Middle East to attend China’s Import and Export Fair.

This special offer is valid for travel from October 10 to November 15, 2025, and bookings can be made until November 15, 2025.

Eligible booking classes include C / D / I / S / H / K / U / A / L / Q / E / V, giving travelers multiple options to suit their travel needs.

Don’t miss this chance to experience seamless travel to Guangzhou at unbeatable prices while attending the prestigious 138th Canton Fair.