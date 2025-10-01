Latest NewsNewsTravel

China Southern Airlines offers special discounts to Guangzhou for Canton Fair 2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago

China Southern Airlines is bringing travelers an exceptional opportunity to fly to Guangzhou with exclusive discounted fares during the 138th Canton Fair, one of the world’s largest international trading event.

Guests can enjoy a 10% discount on select routes by simply using the special promo code 138CANTONFAIR when booking on the airline’s official website.

The promotion covers flights from Dubai, Doha, and Riyadh to Guangzhou, making it easier for business travelers and visitors from the Middle East to attend China’s Import and Export Fair.

This special offer is valid for travel from October 10 to November 15, 2025, and bookings can be made until November 15, 2025.

Eligible booking classes include C / D / I / S / H / K / U / A / L / Q / E / V, giving travelers multiple options to suit their travel needs.

Don’t miss this chance to experience seamless travel to Guangzhou at unbeatable prices while attending the prestigious 138th Canton Fair.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

556009697 1240356318211635 2345434149078651757 n

Death Toll from 6.9 Quake in Cebu Climbs to 69; Survivors Plead for Aid

3 hours ago
iStock 2012824433

DMW Vows Continued Aid to Families of OFWs Facing Death Penalty in Kuwait

3 hours ago
557632610 780132794797812 2672599471359323205 n

DOT Urges Tourists to Stay Cautious After Cebu Quake; Heritage Sites Face Damage Checks

3 hours ago
557970633 1355427069285203 8911942774220037420 n

Marcos Mobilizes Full Gov’t Response After Deadly 6.9 Quake in Cebu

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button