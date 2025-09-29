Rep. Ralph Tulfo Defends Viral $42K Vegas Party, Denies Using Public Funds

Quezon City 2nd District Rep. Ralph Tulfo admitted he was in the viral video showing him partying at a bar in Las Vegas, Nevada, but denied using public funds to cover the reported ₱2-million bill. The video, uploaded by Boldyak TV on YouTube, was taken in December 2023 during a private celebration with friends.

Tulfo, son of Senator Raffy Tulfo, explained that while his credit card was used to settle the payment, the bill was shared among his group. He stressed that it was a personal trip with no government money involved.

The 29-year-old lawmaker apologized for the video, acknowledging that such lavish celebrations can be painful for ordinary Filipinos to see. Still, he urged the public not to lose focus on ongoing corruption scandals in government, warning against efforts to divert attention.

Despite his statement, Tulfo was notably absent from the House plenary session on Monday. His mother, ACT-CIS Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo, declined to comment on the issue.