OFW Hospital achieves first successful fiberoptic bronchoscopy procedure

The OFW Hospital has reached a new milestone after its surgical team successfully performed its first Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy with Bronchoalveolar Lavage and Bronchial Mass Biopsy.

The procedure was led by Dr. Patrick Louie C. Maglaya with Dr. Annalyn Go Adlawan, in collaboration with the Operating Room Department and the Respiratory Therapy Unit.

According to the hospital, the breakthrough procedure allows doctors to obtain a clearer view of the lungs, enabling earlier disease detection and guiding more effective treatment plans for patients.

Hospital officials said the achievement reflects ongoing efforts to expand and improve the range of medical services available to patients.