Latest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE fans ready pay premium ahead of iPhone 17, iPhone Air launch

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

With Apple’s in-store release in the UAE scheduled for September 19, excitement is reaching fever pitch for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, with some fans willing to pay nearly double the retail price to be among the first owners.

“The 1TB iPhone Air retails at Dh5,999, but some customers are ready to pay up to Dh12,000,” said Mohammed Shareef, owner of Extel Mobiles, in an interview with Khaleej Times. “For them, getting the phone on day one is a matter of prestige.”

Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jackys BrandShop, expects strong demand for the iPhone Air. “Pre-bookings start on September 12, and we anticipate a healthy pipeline through both physical stores and online channels,” he said. “The UAE is a phase 1 launch market, so buyers from other countries may also come in. We will sell to genuine customers only, not traders.”

Announced earlier this week, the iPhone Air is touted as Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, with the biggest design change in eight years. While Apple promises all-day battery life, some tech experts have raised concerns.

Demand is expected to be high. “We already have three bookings for the new device,” said Mohammad Razik from Right Exit Phones Trading at Al Attar Shopping Mall. “People are excited about the new features and want it immediately, even if stock availability is uncertain.”

Razik noted that some early buyers resell the phones at a premium. “Those who get the phone on launch day sometimes sell it for more,” he said.

Compared to the lukewarm reception of the iPhone 16, retailers are optimistic this year. “Last launch, interest dropped quickly, but with the design changes this year, we expect strong, sustained demand,” Razik added.

Meanwhile, prices for older models are shifting. “iPhone 14 and 15 prices have dropped as retailers clear space for new devices,” Shareef said. However, Panjabi and Razik reported shortages for certain models, with iPhone 16 Pro seeing a spike in demand and prices rising by Dh200–Dh400 over the past two weeks.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 11 3

PHLPost joins global forum on postal modernization in Dubai

8 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 8 4

Sen. Padilla clarifies no ‘middle finger’ gesture during national anthem

8 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 7 4

DOJ not inclined to grant state witness status to Discaya couple in ghost flood control probe

8 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 6 4

OWWA warns OFW lounges may shut down in 2026 due to budget cuts

8 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button