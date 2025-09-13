UAE fans ready pay premium ahead of iPhone 17, iPhone Air launch

With Apple’s in-store release in the UAE scheduled for September 19, excitement is reaching fever pitch for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, with some fans willing to pay nearly double the retail price to be among the first owners.

“The 1TB iPhone Air retails at Dh5,999, but some customers are ready to pay up to Dh12,000,” said Mohammed Shareef, owner of Extel Mobiles, in an interview with Khaleej Times. “For them, getting the phone on day one is a matter of prestige.”

Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jackys BrandShop, expects strong demand for the iPhone Air. “Pre-bookings start on September 12, and we anticipate a healthy pipeline through both physical stores and online channels,” he said. “The UAE is a phase 1 launch market, so buyers from other countries may also come in. We will sell to genuine customers only, not traders.”

Announced earlier this week, the iPhone Air is touted as Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, with the biggest design change in eight years. While Apple promises all-day battery life, some tech experts have raised concerns.

Demand is expected to be high. “We already have three bookings for the new device,” said Mohammad Razik from Right Exit Phones Trading at Al Attar Shopping Mall. “People are excited about the new features and want it immediately, even if stock availability is uncertain.”

Razik noted that some early buyers resell the phones at a premium. “Those who get the phone on launch day sometimes sell it for more,” he said.

Compared to the lukewarm reception of the iPhone 16, retailers are optimistic this year. “Last launch, interest dropped quickly, but with the design changes this year, we expect strong, sustained demand,” Razik added.

Meanwhile, prices for older models are shifting. “iPhone 14 and 15 prices have dropped as retailers clear space for new devices,” Shareef said. However, Panjabi and Razik reported shortages for certain models, with iPhone 16 Pro seeing a spike in demand and prices rising by Dh200–Dh400 over the past two weeks.