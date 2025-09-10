Emirates bars children 8 years old and below from first class and upgrades rewards

Emirates has updated its Skywards Miles policy, making passengers aged eight years old and below ineligible for First Class Classic Rewards and Upgrade Rewards.

The airline clarified that the change only applies to passengers using Miles to upgrade children to First Class. Parents may still purchase First Class tickets for children through regular payment methods.

Under the Classic Rewards program, Skywards members can use their Miles to book flights with Emirates or flydubai in any class. Rewards start from 5,000 Miles, with options to pay the full ticket cost (excluding taxes) or select Saver and Flex Plus fares.

Reward Upgrades allow members to use Miles to move to a higher class starting from 7,020 Miles, with last-minute upgrades available at check-in or even on board.

Members must log in to their Skywards account to access exclusive upgrade offers.

With over 35 million members, Emirates Skywards is one of the world’s largest airline loyalty programs. The airline records one new enrollee every seven minutes, one upgrade redemption every minute, and around 100,000 daily transactions earning Miles.

Emirates, the world’s largest international passenger carrier, flew 53.7 million passengers in 2024–2025, up 3 percent from the previous year. Its seat capacity grew by 4 percent in the same period.