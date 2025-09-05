DMW Chief Cacdac Highlights Programs to Protect, Support OFWs

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac on Thursday outlined key programs and accomplishments of the agency in safeguarding the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

Speaking at the Awarding of Quick AKSYON Fund–Calamity Assistance on September 4, Cacdac emphasized the agency’s efforts against human trafficking and illegal recruitment, noting that the number of establishments shut down this year has tripled under the leadership of Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia.

He also shared his visits to OFWs in detention in Jordan and Japan, where DMW provides legal representation, financial support, and humanitarian assistance. Cacdac assured protection for the children of detained OFWs, pledging direct aid to families left behind.

The secretary highlighted the AKSYON Fund, which covers legal, medical, financial, and humanitarian aid for OFWs facing war, abuse, or other emergencies. He also cited the establishment of the OFW Hospital in Pampanga, which offers free healthcare for OFWs and their families.

“Wala na pong mas hihigit pa sa karangalang mapaglingkuran si Tatay. Ang inyong tapang at tatag sa gitna ng unos ay ang aming inspirasyon,” Cacdac said, reaffirming the DMW’s mission to serve OFWs as “one family bound by the flag and by God.”