UAE poised to play key role in India’s $500B Australia housing project

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is emerging as a potential financial partner in India’s ambitious plan to build one million homes in Australia, Indian Union Minister Piyush Goyal revealed, according to PTI.

While formal confirmation from UAE officials is still pending, discussions between Goyal and UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi in Mumbai underscored the strength of the two nations’ growing economic partnership.

The talks highlighted the importance of face-to-face dialogue in expanding bilateral projects.

This comes as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in 2022, continues to drive trade growth between the two countries.
Non-oil trade between India and the UAE hit $37.6 billion in the first half of 2025, a 33.9% jump compared to the same period last year, keeping both nations on track to meet their $100 billion annual trade target.

UAE’s role in financing the Australia housing initiative could reinforce its position as a strategic economic ally for India, particularly as global trade faces uncertainties, including recent U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

Indian projects also maintain a strong presence in the Emirates, with Bharat Mart, a 2.7 million sq. ft. facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone, set to boost Indian exports and manufacturing in the region.

