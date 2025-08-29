Abu Dhabi opens new night beach at Corniche for evening swims

Abu Dhabi has opened a new night beach along the Corniche, giving residents and visitors a chance to enjoy the outdoors after sunset and escape the summer heat.

The beach features bright lighting, lifeguards on duty, first-aid services, and sports courts for volleyball, football, and basketball, combining safety with recreation.

The Corniche Night Beach is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and until midnight on weekends. Swimmers can access the 1,000 sqm swimming area through gates 4 to 6.

The new addition complements Abu Dhabi’s growing lineup of evening beach destinations. In July, Marsana Night Beach on Hudayriyat Island launched its summer season, offering moonlit swims, loungers, dining options, and water coolers. Unlike the free Corniche facility, Marsana charges Dh50 on weekdays and Dh100 on weekends for adults, while children under six enter free.

Dubai also offers night-swimming at Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 beaches, which were made fully accessible to people of determination last year.

For daytime fun, Yas Waterworld recently unveiled a 13,445 sqm expansion, adding to Abu Dhabi’s family attractions.