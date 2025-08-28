Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Alex Eala bows out of US Open after second-round loss to Spain’s Bucsa

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 mins ago

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala exited the US Open after falling to Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round early Thursday at Court 7 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The 27-year-old Bucsa, ranked No. 95 in the world, capitalized on her experience in her fifth US Open appearance to eliminate the 20-year-old Eala, who had made history two days earlier with a breakthrough first-round win.

Bucsa, a seven-time doubles champion and bronze medalist in the 2024 Paris Olympics, advances to the third round, her best finish at the tournament, matching her Wimbledon run this year.

Eala kept the second set close at 3-3 before Bucsa pulled away with three straight games to seal the match in one hour and 22 minutes.

The Filipina saved a breakpoint in the ninth game but committed two consecutive errors that ended her campaign.

Earlier, Eala had led 2-1 in the second set and 4-3 in the first, but Bucsa staged late rallies in both frames. Eala finished with 21 unforced errors compared to Bucsa’s 12.

Despite the loss, Eala’s US Open stint marked another milestone as she became the first Filipino to win a main-draw singles match in the Open Era after upsetting World No. 14 Clara Tauson of Denmark, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11).

Eala, the 2022 US Open girls’ singles champion, played in her third and final Grand Slam main draw this year and is expected to climb from her current No. 75 world ranking.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo18 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 48

Croatia to open jobs for Filipinos through no-fee government program

13 seconds ago
PR App Download Landscape 1920x1080 1

African + Eastern launches new Abu Dhabi online store for easy access to your favorite drinks

26 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 46

Marcos to attend UN General assembly in September

32 mins ago
iStock 1097228456

Survey: 8 in 10 Filipinos Trust 2025 Election Results

13 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button