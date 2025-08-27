Latest NewsNews

DFA: Over 10.8 Million Filipinos Lived Abroad in 2024

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

More than 10.8 million Filipinos lived overseas in the second half of 2024, according to figures presented by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

The DFA reported a total of 10,804,958 overseas Filipinos, with the largest share — 5.4 million — in the Americas. The Asia-Pacific region followed with 2.44 million, while 2.1 million were in the Middle East.

More than half (54.41 percent) of overseas Filipinos were permanent migrants, 34.59 percent were documented or temporary migrants, and 11.01 percent were irregular or undocumented.

The United States hosts the largest Filipino community, with 4.42 million residents, followed by Canada with 973,881 and Malaysia with 950,043.

The DFA also noted it maintains 67 embassies, 27 consulates general, and four permanent missions worldwide. It plans to expand its diplomatic presence with new embassies in Fiji, Ghana, and Kazakhstan, and consulates in South Korea, Vietnam, and the U.S. in the coming years.

Sen. Loren Legarda urged continued investment in embassies and consulates, stressing their role not only in serving overseas Filipinos but also in advancing trade and economic relations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 12 3

CHR Open to Cooperating With ICC on Duterte Case

22 seconds ago
iStock 2164214600

Dh10,000 Fine for Misusing Building Staircases in UAE

14 mins ago
540363295 18529831384037912 7257807685721955927 n

Dubai to Launch Five New Bus Routes on Aug. 29

32 mins ago
iStock 1090730392

Dubai Court Upholds Ruling in Dh34m Inheritance Dispute

42 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button