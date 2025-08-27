Latest NewsTFT ReachTravel

Book flights from Dubai or Riyadh with China Southern Airlines and get exclusive shopping rewards

China Southern Airlines MEA is celebrating its August Members’ Day from Aug. 27 to 31, offering overseas Filipino workers exclusive shopping perks and more reasons to travel.

During the five-day promotion, passengers can book tickets from Dubai or Riyadh to any destination, whether for travel home to the Philippines or for other trips, and receive a shopping card worth up to AED 100.

The promotion features “triple no restriction” perks: no limits on travel dates, cabin class, or trip type, including one-way and round-trip tickets. Tickets must be booked through the China Southern MEA official website within the promotional period.

To claim the shopping card, passengers must submit their China Southern Sky Pearl Club membership number, ticket number, email address, and mobile number through a designated link after booking.

Verified passengers will receive a WEMART e-card redemption code by email within seven working days after the promotion ends, which can be redeemed through the WEMART app.

For more information, visit China Southern Airlines MEA.

